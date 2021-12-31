We would like to encourage everyone who can to donate to a worthy cause that helps youth in our area.
Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma is a bit short in its Nights of Shelter campaign, which helps provide a safe place to stay for youth and young adults.
As of earlier this week, YFS had raised $38,000 of its $50,000 goal.
In addition to the shelter, money raised helps with food, overhead costs, case management services, counseling, transportation and education.
It costs about $30 per child per night to run the shelter, but the average stay has risen from about two or three weeks to two or three months due to not having enough suitable foster placements in the area available.
Typically, the shelter serves between six and 10 kids at a time, mostly ages 13-17. The shelter is licensed to take in 14.
In fiscal year 2021, YFS provided 4,552 nights of safe shelter for youth and young adults in the area — 43 in the emergency youth shelter, 11 in the Thelma’s House program and 19 in the transitional living program.
Federal funding for youth homeless shelters started decreasing in 2012 and dried up in 2018. That makes support from the Enid community absolutely essential.
“I just want the community to know the impact that they’re making,” said Tree Kelley, YFS interim director. “A lot of these kids couch surf. Home is not a safe place. ... When they’re here with us, they’re in school, and they’re working on their future, and they are learning independent-living skills. This isn’t just another, ‘Please help us help these kids.’ It’s, ‘Please help us break this cycle.’”
If you can help, there are various ways to contribute. You can visit https://yfs enid.org/nightsofshelter, mail checks to 605 W. Oxford, Enid, OK 73701, or call (580) 233-7220.
