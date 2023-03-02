As top officials are coming to grips with high utility costs Oklahomans now are paying as a result of the February 2021 winter storm, it appears they are willing to provide more scrutiny on how the plan came.
Attorney General Gentner Drummond and Oklahoma Corporation Commission are revisiting the circumstances that led to high natural gas prices that have put Oklahomans on the hook for billions in higher utility bills for the next 30 years.
In Kansas, the attorney general there said he is suing a national energy company for alleged market manipulation. So far, there has been no determination whether a lawsuit in Oklahoma is necessary.
Oklahoma Corporation Commission voted to hire an outside official to reexamine how high natural gas costs were recovered after the storm. The commission and the attorney general plan to work together on hiring that firm.
Oklahomans understandably are angry about the dramatic and regular increases they are seeing in their utility bills.
Much of our region was severely impacted by the storm. According to a Houston-based energy consulting firm, among the 15 states affected by the winter storm, utility customers in Oklahoma are paying the most. The state outpaced even Texas in charges to each residential customer.
We have no idea what a new investigation might reveal regarding the fairness of the plan, but it does seem that the impact on customers is much more than what they were originally told.
It’s important that customers get some answers and are able to feel confident in how the state went about paying back high costs from the 2021 storm.
