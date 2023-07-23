Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Kelly Tompkins and Susan Shewey, with Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, for their work with children making a mural to be displayed at the library.
Last week, Tompkins and Shewey worked with children as they started to paint the mural Tompkins created based on their ideas.
The mural includes everything from a genie lamp to strands of prairie grass. Tompkins selected a few of the main colors of the mural to guarantee cohesiveness, but the remaining portions of the design are left to the imagination of the children, including a lava lamp-shaped cloud raining rainbow raindrops, a colorful hot air balloon and a train.
The final round of painting will be Thursday, and then the mural will be finished.
We want to thank Tompkins and Shewey for giving of their time to help these kids with this project. We also want to thank kids for participating in the project. It sounds fun.
Thumbs upThumbs up to providing help for those in need.
With temperatures soaring, Enid Street Outreach Service set up watering stations in a few places around town, providing free cold water and Gatorade to those who needed something to help beat the heat.
The stations are at the downtown breezeway, under the pergola at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County and Government Springs Park, located on the east side by the bathrooms.
Enid Street Outreach does a free market in the parking lot of Our Daily Bread every Tuesday and Thursday. People often mentioned running out of water or the lack of access to cold water when shopping.
A solution formed: offer free, cold water to the community 24 hours per day through watering stations. The stations are refilled twice a day but are not constantly monitored by a member of Enid Street Outreach.
What a great idea.
Thumbs upThumbs up to a long-standing partnership between Oklahoma State University and NASA.
The educational partnership between OSU and NASA started in 1968 opened a new chapter June 30 with the Space Act Agreement.
In 2016, OSU signed a $49 million cooperative agreement with NASA to provide activities and challenges for students, such as the OSU Space Cowboys. At one point, OSU had 70 staff employed at five different space centers to head the programs.
The former educational program at NASA is transitioning to a small business opportunity, and the Space Act Agreement will provide a pathway for OSU to continue working with NASA in developing educational experiences for students, along with facilitating joint research, technology transfer, technology development and outreach initiatives.
The program gives K-12 and undergraduate students an opportunity to learn more about what NASA does — not just the space side — but also the aeronautics side, while simultaneously helping NASA solve some of their problems.
We are happy to see this partnership continue to thrive.
