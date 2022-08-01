Watchdog news organization Oklahoma Watch recently posted its database detailing all the various projects requested by entities and agencies through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Oklahoma Watch had to put up a fight to get the applications released by filing an open records lawsuit against the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, which previously had denied the news organization’s request for the records.
While the state has access to $1.87 billion from the ARPA funds, agencies and organizations turned in more than $18 billion in requests. Enid and Northwest Oklahoma organizations requested more than $1 billion for projects, many of them worthwhile and very much needed.
However, with all the choices the Legislature, and eventually the governor, will have to sign off on, a few requests come to the forefront in overall area and local importance.
In our view, one of the most important projects was requested by Chisholm Broadband LLC, which requested more than $300 million to expand broadband capacity to several counties across the state and in Northwest Oklahoma, including Garfield County.
Creating high-speed broadband access across the state, and particularly rural areas, will increase the access for remote work, school, health services and online state services. This has been a need identified many times over the last few years, and one that became critical during the pandemic shutdowns when remote access through the internet was vital.
Many other organizations besides Chisholm Broadband, including AT&T and Dobson Fiber, also have requested millions to provide broadband capacity across the state. This is definitely a worthwhile effort for the ARPA funds.
Improving water infrastructure across Northwest Oklahoma is vitally important to our area, particularly since this area is drought-prone. Several worthwhile projects would upgrade water lines and water drinking systems to rural communities. Water projects have been proposed for Alfalfa County and Enid’s Kaw Lake project.
Another project we believe would definitely benefit us locally is a proposal by Autry Technology Center to construct a three-mile driving range and facility on Autry Technology Center property. If completed, the facility would provide driver training/testing opportunities for law enforcement, CDL drivers, firefighter/emergency services drivers and driver education for all of Northwest Oklahoma, as well as other parts of the state.
This project would provide state-of-the-art training for both CDL and law enforcement. With our nation’s transportation infrastructure needing more workers, getting trained CDL drivers on the road to deliver goods is important to our country. It also would provide an opportunity partner with the Department of Public safety for regular driver license training.
As lawmakers vet these proposals, we know there are going to be tough choices. We hope to see our area benefit from these ARPA funds, and we appreciate all the hard work that has gone into preparing these proposals that would help meet some of our area’s most critical needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.