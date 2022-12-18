Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Autry Technology Center for its programs that support Enid businesses.
One such example is the Aircraft Maintenance Basics Course that supports the flow of workers to Vance Air Force Base.
Once students complete they course, they are guaranteed an interview with Amentum, a company that employs hundreds of contractors at Vance. There are no guaranteed positions, as there must be vacancies available. Graduates become mechanic helpers, with the potential to become mechanics once they complete certain skills checklists.
If there aren’t vacancies at Vance, the program also provides training that can be used to get a job at another Air Force base. Many aircraft maintenance workers have been at Vance for many years, and the program at Autry is a way to bring the next generation of mechanics to Vance.
This is a great example of CareerTech supporting businesses in the state.
Thumbs upThumbs up to U.S. Police Fire EMS Foundation and the organizations and people recently honored by the foundation.
Tyrone Smith, founder and president of the foundation, was in our area recently to present awards to North Enid Police Department, Enid Fire Department, Life Emergency Medical Services, North Enid Mayor Jason Dockins, NEPD patrolman Tony Yearick and former Garfield County Sheriff and U.S. Army retired Maj. William “Bill” Addington.
Addington, who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and was Garfield County sheriff, received three awards. He was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as a Professional Law Enforcement Award and a Community Service Award.
Dockins and Yearick each received a Community Service Award, as did EFD and Life EMS. NEPD received a Professional Law Enforcement Agency Award.
Congratulations to those who received awards, and to U.S. Police Fire EMS Foundation for presenting the honors.
Thumbs upAutry Technology Center has received some positive national exposure for its respiratory therapy program.
Several officials from the Mayo Clinic visited via Zoom with current Autry Tech respiratory care students during a recruiting call.
The Mayo leaders said the respiratory care programs in their region are not meeting their needs for respiratory therapists. Full respiratory care staffing at Mayo is 240 therapists, and the facility currently has 35 openings.
They were drawn to Autry Tech’s program because of its state-leading program outcomes for board examination performance and career placement in the field.
As part of the sales pitch, the Mayo offer to Autry Tech’s respiratory therapist graduates includes a $10,000 sign-on bonus, $6,000 in moving expenses, $32 per hour to start and complete payment for the next degree in the therapist’s career path. Often that next degree is bachelor’s of science in respiratory care or master’s of science in physician assisting.
Coming to the attention of the Mayo Clinic is pretty high praise.
