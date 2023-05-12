We’re glad to see the willingness of the Garfield County Crimial Justice Authority to try and resolve its dispute with the city of Enid regarding contractual agreement and inmate personal property.
A jail services agreement between the two entities had been in place recently since 2005, allowing up to 15 people arrested by Enid Police Department on city violations to be housed at Garfield County Detention Facility for an annual service fee.
Per the agreement, the city of Enid would pay $108,000 — increased to $110,000 in fiscal year 2019-20 — annually to cover the cost of its municipal inmates instead of per-inmate, per-day cost.
The city of Enid has not paid the annual service payment for the current fiscal year. Recently, the agreement was terminated by both entities, spurred by issues that have arisen throughout the past two years — primarily within fiscal year 2022-23, — over GCDF inmates’ personal property.
Since the city decided not to seek another contractual agreement with GCCJA, as of May 1 the city started billing GCCJA for city utilities used by the facility. These costs previously were covered under the agreement.
It doesn’t seem like it should be too difficult to resolve the issue of inmates’ personal property. There is going to have to be compromise between GCDF and EPD about storage and management of inmates’ personal property. This is definitely something a mediator, which has been suggested, can help with.
We believe the GCDF and EPD need to have a good, cooperative relationship. We think everyone is interested in that happening; however, sometimes it takes an impasse with consequences to impress the urgency to find a solution to move forward.
It appears that we are at that point, and we encourage a quick and reasonable solution that will benefit both entities and protect the inmates as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.