Enid’s first Work in Enid student loan awards have been provided to two new professionals coming to Enid.
Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, in partnership with Enid Regional Development Alliance, announced the initiative in the spring to recruit new employees to Enid to pay student debt for new residents who fill a job need in the community.
One of the new recipients is a dental hygienist who spent her undergraduate years at Northwestern Oklahoma State University. She had a choice between a position in Bartlesville or returning to her hometown of Enid.
The other is a speech pathologist from California who went to school at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Both of the recipients told the News & Eagle how the Work in Enid initiative helped them make the decision to locate in Enid. These initiatives that help with student loan debt help recipients be in a position to find better housing and relieve other financial stress.
These first awards show how well such a program can work. The incentive is competitive and helps communities in rural areas like Enid have some leverage in recruiting talent.
Many job seekers gravitate toward metro areas; however, with incentives like this one, Enid has one more arrow in its quiver to come out ahead in getting new talent to relocate to Enid.
Congratulations to the first two Work in Enid recipients. We look forward to see how the initiative will help fill other job needs in our community.
