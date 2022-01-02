Thumbs up
Thumbs up to YWCA Enid for its Project Cinderella closet.
Project Cinderella, which collects, cleans and distributes prom dresses and accessories to girls in need, started locally in 2017 at YWCA Enid as a way make sure all girls have the chance to feel like Cinderella for proms and other school dances.
Austin Hazen, youth coordinator and public relations coordinator at YWCA Enid, said the Project Cinderella closet opens at different times throughout the year based on the formal dances occurring at middle and high schools in the area.
Everybody who shops there receives a free dress, a pair of shoes and accessories to keep or re-donate to the closet.
We think this is a great project and are so glad YWCA Enid does it. We also want to thank everyone who has donated to the closet. Obviously, none of this would be possible without generous donors.
Anybody wanting to donate dresses, shoes and/or accessories can drop off donations at YWCA Enid’s loading dock.
Thumbs upThumbs up to NBC Oklahoma and Enid native and artist John Newsom.
For 17 years, NBC has sponsored its Oklahoma Artist Series and chose Newsom as the featured artist this year.
Newsom was in Enid last week to celebrate his commissioned piece, titled “Homecoming.” The 84-by-60-inch oil on canvas painting features a buffalo surrounded by a flock of scissor-tailed flycatchers.
NBC Chairman Ken Ferguson began the bank’s annual artist series.
“We wanted something to give away to our customers as holiday gifts, so if we commissioned a piece of art, we could hand out posters, postcards and signed and numbered prints,” he said.
Now, Newsom’s works, including “Homecoming,” will be at the Oklahoma Contemporary Museum for a retrospective titled “Nature’s Course” in March. The exhibit will run from March 24 to Aug. 15, 2022.
We thank NBC Oklahoma for creating the Oklahoma Artist Series. It’s a great way to showcase talented people.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Youth and Family Services for its Project Santa program.
Since 2010, with the help of the community, YFS has provided Christmas gifts to more than 3,000 school-aged children and youth whose families needed a little help at Christmastime.
This year, the program assisted the largest number of children to date, 400.
Once again, this is a program that couldn’t be done without the support of community members.
From Vance Air Force Base, men and women from the 33rd, 8th, 25th, 3rd, HCOS, OMRS and the 71st Squadrons, including the 3rd Spouses group and STUCAN spouses, together sponsored 281 kids.
Also helping out were local businesses and organizations BKD CPA’s and Associates, Enid MOPS, HYPE Dance Productions, Enid Tag Agency, Messer Bowers Insurance, St. Matthews Episcopal Church and many individuals.
Thank you all for showing the Christmas spirit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.