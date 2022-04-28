The controversy surrounding the state’s contract with Swadley’s BBQ to renovate and operate restaurants at state parks will require a lot of investigation and many questions to be answered in the coming months.
The Oklahoma State Tourism and Recreation Department canceled its lease concession agreement with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen on Monday due to suspected fraudulent activity and questionable business practice. The contract covers several concessions at some state parks, including Roman Nose State Park in Northwest Oklahoma.
Investigators and auditors will determine if there has been any unlawful behavior related to the contract. The abrupt cancellation has caused quite a bit of confusion, and it may have left state parks without restaurants as the late spring and summer season begins.
While we understand the reasoning behind the cancellation of the contract, the situation has left a lot of people, particularly employees at these park restaurants, up in the air and without a lot of information on what the future holds for them. Many employees report they have had little or no communication with the restaurant chain or the state.
So, what’s the plan for the state park restaurants now? Unfortunately, state government business tends to move very slowly, but time is of the essence in getting the restaurant amenities up and operating in good order for the summer season.
While a lot of time and energy will be focused on scapegoating those involved in the contract decisions, the most immediate concern is what the Tourism Department will do to continue restaurant operations at the state parks.
A lot of investment had gone in to renovating and improving these restaurant facilities. They need to be put back in operation as soon as possible.
