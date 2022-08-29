A week ago, Garfield County voters handily defeated a sales tax proposal that would have instituted a 0.30%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent, increase to the county sales tax for 20 years to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of the overcrowded Garfield County Detention Facility and its facilities.
Jail administrator Ben Crooks first proposed the sales tax increase to Garfield County commissioners in February and spent the past several months meeting with various stakeholders and community members in the county to present the plan. However, it appeared there was very little buy-in from the community.
Let’s be clear. The jail expansion facility is needed and necessary, and it will have to occur sometime, somehow. Crooks is doing a good job of running the facility in a professional manner. The plan Crooks has crafted to expand the jail is a good one — the problem, however, is in trying to find the right way to fund it.
Crooks has said he will bring another plan to the community in the future. The business community seemed concerned about the impact of the sales tax funding mechanism on future quality-of-life projects that may come down the pike for Enid. Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce has said it would be willing to be a part of any future discussions on a new jail proposal.
Crooks said in a statement after the election that Garfield County and its “largest jurisdictions” need to sanction a study of the entire county criminal justice system, including law enforcement agencies, the courts, the district attorney’s office, clerk of courts and other entities that impact the inefficiency of our criminal justice system.{p class=”abody”}We hope to see this initiative begin soon, and we hope to see the business community, civic leaders and county commissioners all involved in the process. Only by creating a large-scale process where all can come together to find a way to support and fund the proposal will it come to fruition.{p class=”abody”}{p class=”abody”}
