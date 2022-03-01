As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues into a seventh day, we are seeing how the people of Ukraine are unwilling to accept the regime change that Putin is hoping for.
Russia is meeting with greater resistance from the Ukrainians than they might have anticipated, and the world is watching. Ukrainian air defenses have performed better than even U.S. intelligence thought they would. Civilians are even taking up arms and defending their country from their own streets.
Most of the Western world seems to be solidifying its own resistance response to the Russian aggression. Some of the resistance is large-scale, such as anti-Russia protests across the world, including in Russia. Others are symbolic, such as liquor stores taking Russian vodka off their shelves.
World leaders immediately began sanctions meant to isolate and disrupt financial institutions in Russia. Within just a few days, world leaders ramped up that pressure even more to include isolating Putin’s personal finances and those of the Russian elite.
The apparent unity of message from the Western world is that this Russian invasion of a sovereign country will not stand. Putin is facing widespread condemnation for this destabilizing action, and the world seems to understand the precariousness this kind of instability in Europe poses.
Of course, Putin does not seem to care about the world reaction, and he probably thought the international response would be over with quickly. The world has to show him he’s wrong.
International intervention has to be strong and decisive. We have to know that China is watching, and Putin’s success in Ukraine could embolden that country’s own ambitions. It’s heartening to see Russia’s own people protesting the invasion.
Hopefully, European unity and pressure from his own country will be a difference maker.
