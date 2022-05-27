Enid is once again ready to welcome 10 junior college baseball teams, their families and friends to our community for the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series. It’s a privilege and an honor for Enid to host such a wonderful tournament.
Enid has had the privilege of hosting the tournament since 2009. The 10 participating teams are district winners from across the nation. For the next few days, hundreds of people will be visiting Enid to cheer on their teams, and among those fans are always Enid and Northwest Oklahoma residents.
The JUCO World Series is definitely a community event. Businesses, organizations and civic clubs reach out to host the teams and provide their families and friends a fun experience while they are here.
Starting today, teams will have assigned practice times throughout the day. David Allen Memorial Ballpark will be open at no cost, and fans and friends are encouraged to drop by and watch. The ballpark fan store and ticket office will be open after noon and will sell World Series tournament passes.
If you haven’t attended the games before, we encourage you to make it a point to come out to the ballpark over the next few days. Junior college baseball is great fun to watch. The games are usually fast-paced, and it’s easy to start feeling some affinity for the teams and their fans. Those who attend regular games during the series usually find a team or two to root for.
World Series games begin on Saturday with four games each day Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Competition in the double-elimination tournament continues through Friday, June 3 and, if necessary, Saturday, June 4.
We thank all the businesses, organizations and community members who are helping put on this tournament and sponsor teams and their families. We thank all the businesses that regularly sponsor and support David Allen Memorial Ballpark, which is a wonderful baseball venue for a community our size.
And, finally we encourage everyone to take some time the next few days and take in a ballgame. We guarantee you’ll have a good time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.