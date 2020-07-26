Thumbs up to the new commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base, Col. Timothy Danielson.
We’re glad to read you’re looking forward to giving Vance airmen the tools they need to continue “producing the world’s best pilots.”
Danielson, a native of Manville, La., north of New Orleans, took over the reins of the 71st Flying Training Wing from Col. Corey Simmons, in a change of command ceremony on June 29.
In his first few weeks in Enid, Danielson said the community has more than lived up to its reputation in the Air Force for welcoming airmen.
Welcome to Enid!
More thumbs up to Kara De La Pena for her mobile health unit, taking health care to underserved communities.
Research led De La Pena to the growing trend in mobile clinics, and to the discovery it was an open market in Edmond. She outfitted a van to serve as a mobile urgent care clinic, also providing IV fluids and IV vitamins and migraine treatment, opening the new service, NP2GO, last September.
De La Pena, a 2004 graduate of Enid High School, started her career in nursing working in several different intensive care units in Oklahoma City.
Nursing is the “family business” for De La Pena. Her mother, Karla Brock, has served as a nurse at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center for more than 30 years.
Last, but not least, thumbs up to Park Avenue Thrift for handing out $140,000 in community grants to 14 Enid organizations. This is a prime example of giving back to the community.
The 2020 grant recipients are 4RKids, Atelier, Chautauqua, Cimarron Montessori School, Enid Public Schools, Chisholm Public Schools, Enid Welcome Table, Enid Symphony Association, Gaslight Theatre, Junior Welfare League of Enid, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid, Main Street Enid, Monroe Elementary and RSVP of Enid.
Since Park Avenue Thrift was founded by Paula Nightengale and David Hume in 2007, the nonprofit has contributed nearly $3 million to community nonprofits and schools. The store employs 27 people, “works with agencies to provide vouchers to those in need, and gives local residents an easy way to share items they no longer need so they can be used by others, while funding important Enid programs,” according to the press release.
For more information on Park Avenue Thrift, visit its website at www.ParkAvenueThrift.org.
