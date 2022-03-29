This past weekend saw a number of happenings in our community that drew large crowds.
The Red Brick Road Food Truck and Art Festival was a big hit both Saturday and Sunday, the Cimarron Council BSA car show at the Expo Center had a good crowd, and Stride Bank Center may have had its biggest crowd yet for Saturday’s Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias comedy tour.
This is indicative of a couple of things. First, people are feeling more comfortable that the COVID pandemic is under better control, and second, that Enid is a destination and a place where fun things are happening.
Visit Enid is our city’s tourist information organization, but it’s even more than that because it also keeps Enid and Garfield County residents informed of upcoming events. As Director Rob Houston is fond of saying, if a community is a good place to visit, there’s a better likelihood that it is also a good place to live, as well.
Visit Enid was one of the organizations featured in this past Sunday’s “On the Path Forward” Excursions edition, and Houston pointed out that Enid has become a popular place to visit over the last couple of years. Groups such as Main Street Enid and the Enid Regional Development Alliance have also worked to support the addition of local attractions and events that will bring people to Enid.
This past Christmas, the large Christmas tree and additional holiday activities also presented more opportunities for visitors to Enid. Who knows, some of those visitors may decide at some point that Enid is a place they want to get a job, start a business or move to.
As Houston pointed out, selling Enid’s quality of life is just as important as selling Enid as a destination. We hope Enid and area residents keep supporting the great activities and we want to say thanks to Visit Enid and all the other organizations working to provide fun activities in our community.
