After plenty of buildup, the Nov. 3 election is only one month away.
October has only just begin, and we’ve already seen a slew of surprises in recent weeks. The latest news is that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19.
Election Day already was contentious. The intensity increased when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died, with Trump accelerating efforts to offer Amy Coney Barrett as a quick replacement.
Our nation is as divided as ever, and many partisans have already made up their minds.
Anyone who isn’t registered and who wants to be must fill out and mail an Oklahoma voter registration application form to their respective county election board in time to be postmarked by midnight Oct. 9. People also may go to their election board to register. Garfield County Election Board is located at 903 Failing.
According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, absentee voters have the option to have their ballot affidavit signature notarized (standard absentee ballot) or witnessed by two people (physically incapacitated ballot) or they can now provide a copy of their valid ID if a COVID-19 state of emergency is in place.
Oklahoma absentee ballot security procedures such as chain of custody, affidavit verification, ballot security and voter identification ensure confidence in the security of our absentee voting process.
Heading into the election, the next phase of CNHI’s nationwide Pulse of the Voters project will focus on previously undecided and change-of-heart voters.
We are seeking out voters who were undecided until now and those changing their choice. We’re wanting sources to tell us how they’ll vote for and what issues or happenings caused them to select the incumbent President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, the challenger.
Undecided voters wishing to be interviewed should contact contributing writer Christopher Sneed for the News & Eagle at sneed.christopher@aol.com as soon as possible via email.
In the meantime, visit www.enidnews.com to take our Pulse of the Voters 2020 Poll. Aggregate results of the unscientific survey will be published with Sneed’s story later this month.
