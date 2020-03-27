We’ve declared war against the COVID-19 pandemic, and we need heroes on the front lines.
“Today’s heroes in the battle against coronavirus wear different and even no uniforms,” Harlan Ullman, a senior adviser at the Atlantic Council, wrote for UPI. “Doctors, nurses, medical technicians and health care specialists are manning the front lines. Except with a virus, no front lines really exist beyond the need to deal directly with the sick. And many unsung heroes with seemingly mundane but as it turns out vitally important jobs are in the fight.”
Now, more than ever, we need our brave doctors and nurses, emergency workers, police, grocery store employees and restaurant workers to keep us safe, socially distant and healthy.
And let’s not forget those who are volunteering generously to help those less fortunate. Loaves and Fishes and Shepherd’s Cupboard held food handouts this week, and Our Daily Bread is handing out box lunches, while RSVP continues to deliver mobile meals.
Demand has significantly increased over the last week for the nonprofit’s Mobile Meals program, which delivers hot meals to homebound seniors.
Meeting that increased demand has been challenging, because many of the volunteers who usually deliver the meals are seniors themselves, and have had to step back due to recommendations they isolate themselves at home to avoid contracting the coronavirus.
But, it’s also been heartening to see younger volunteers step up to fill the gap.
This is a fight with a virus that knows no local or worldwide boundaries. Just ask the White House health adviser.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the coronavirus could become a seasonal event at a Wednesday White House press briefing,
“We’re starting to see now in the Southern Hemisphere — in southern Africa and in the Southern-Hemisphere countries — is that we’re having cases that are appearing as they go into their winter season,” Fauci said. “And if, in fact, they have a substantial outbreak, it will be inevitable that we need to be prepared that we’ll get a cycle around the second time.”
Fauci is right. This brings a sense of urgency to finding a safe, effective vaccine to be ready for the next cycle.
Until then, say prayers for our heroes on the front lines. We need them now more than ever.
