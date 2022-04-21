The 2022 election filing period has ended, and we now know all the candidates who will be vying for various local, state and national offices.
Unfortunately, too many incumbents drew no opponents, incumbents automatically will win another term.
We don’t mean to infer that these incumbents are doing a bad job; however, we always believe the electorate are served much better when races develop for these seats, and candidates have to work articulate to their constituents that platforms and plans.
First, we want to say “thank you” to all who have put their name on a ballot this year. Running for political office is not easy, and it takes courage for anyone to sign up to run for political office.
In Oklahoma’s Third Congressional District, incumbent Frank Lucas, R-Cheyenne, is facing local retired pastor Wade Burleson in the primary. The winner will face off with Democratic challenger Jeremiah Ross of Bristow.
This will be an interesting race to watch locally. Lucas has been a strong proponent of agricultural and rural interests and has fared very well in Northwest Oklahoma, and in Enid, particularly. Burleson, however, is well-recognized locally and has been working early to meet voters across the district. We look forward to seeing how these two campaigns shake out and are hopeful for some debates to take place between the two Republican candidates.
Both of Oklahoma’s two U.S. Senate seats will have races, and a plethora of candidates have filed for Sen. Jim Inhofe’s seat as Republicans, and one has filed as a Democrat. Inhofe announced his plans to retire after this session. Sen. Jim Lankford, incumbent, faces some primary challengers as well.
On the state level, House District 40, which serves primarily Enid, looked to have an interesting primary between incumbent Chad Caldwell and challenger Taylor Venus; however, Venus withdrew his candidacy on Tuesday. That means Caldwell will face Democratic challenger Nicholas Payne, of Enid, in the November general election.
The other three House members who now represent part of Garfield County also will retain their seats. House District 38 Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando; House District 58 Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee; and House District 59 Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene, drew no opposition.
One county race has developed for County Commission Seat 3 between incumbent James Simunek and challenger Clarence Maly. The other county commission incumbent, Marc Bolz, will retain his seats since he drew no opponent.
The News & Eagle will be covering local candidates and races throughout the primary and general elections. We encourage all Garfield County residents who are eligible to register to vote before the June primary. We also hope all eligible voters will participate in this year’s elections.
As we all know, elections have consequences. We need higher voter participation in all of our races in order to make sure we have the best representation possible for our area.
