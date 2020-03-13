Oklahoma is not shutting down schools for the national emergency yet, but many kids are starting spring break.
Meanwhile, Ohio just did a statewide school shutdown. The Ohio governor announced a three-week closure on Thursday with a fifth case confirmed. By Friday, there were nine.
That’s because of community spread. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that means people being infected with the virus in an area, including some who don’t know how or where.
In Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt and state officials are delaying any possible closures until proven indications of community spread.
A recent New York Times article showed why slowing the spread is nearly as important as stopping the coronavirus itself.
Our country only has so many hospital beds, ventilators and respiratory therapists to treat, and our communities still need emergency rooms for non-pandemic medical maladies.
By containing community spread, our hospital system could better handle that load. However, demand could outpace capacity if the pandemic is not contained.
With a major surge, a USA Today analysis reports America could have nearly six seriously ill patients for every hospital bed. And that’s assuming all beds are empty, but the number increases to 17 per bed in a real-world scenario.
An estimated 57,700 Oklahomans have severe or critical situations, including more than 12,000 residents above the age of 60. The state population is 3.9 million, with 11,144 hospital beds, but roughly 4,000 are readily available.
The USA Today analysis estimates Sooner State would have more than five patients per bed, or 14 if only counting beds that are likely available.
In Oklahoma, we need more testing access. The three confirmed positive cases were contracted in Italy and Seattle, but 37 test results were still pending late Friday afternoon.
And our state’s situation could change drastically during spring break. Many travelers will encounter a variety of different communities, especially those in other states.
We expect Oklahoma officials to shut down public schools statewide if any in-state community spread is reported. We obviously wish that won’t happen, but if and when it does, everyone should be prepared for that possible reality.
It would be wise to start making plans for kids to be home beyond spring break. The elderly, especially with chronic illnesses and those with weakened immune systems, are at increased risk of complications, including death.
“The fear is the kid gets it and takes it back to Grandma or Grandpa,” Stitt said Thursday. “Those are the ones that are most vulnerable.”
To curb community spread, Oklahoma needs to be proactive and not reactive. State officials have a responsibility to ensure the most vulnerable among us are protected.
