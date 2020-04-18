“We will never forget.”
Those words decorated an Oklahoma City police car in the stark wreckage of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. And it became a mantra for a healing state and country.
Sunday is the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing.
This unbelievable, inexplicable act in the heartland of America truly was a terrible day. It was a tragic waste of human life and remains the worst domestic terrorism incident in U.S. history
Before America endured 9/11, the Oklahoma City bombing rocked our nation to its core.
Oklahoma residents remember driving around with headlights in a sign of statewide solidarity.
We couldn’t believe it happened in America, and we wanted to think it was done by an outsider.
Some commentators erroneously speculated a Middle Eastern connection to the heinous attack, but we soon learned the bomber was American Timothy McVeigh, a Gulf War veteran decorated with a Bronze Star. And the bomb was mixed in rural Kansas with the aid of Army buddy Terry Nichols.
The shows the futility of terrorism. The homegrown terror wrought by that heinous crime was present, but short-lived. Still, we must remain vigilant against purveyors of hatred.
In the aftermath, the National Guard blocked off streets around the decimated building during rescue and recovery efforts in downtown Oklahoma City.
Then-Gov. Frank Keating was a eloquent spokesman for proud Oklahomans, steering our state’s ship in the national spotlight.
And the tragedy was a defining moment for President Bill Clinton during a unified time of nonpartisanship.
“Your building was blown down, and many lives were shattered,” Clinton said. “But today, I saw again that the spirit of Oklahoma City fell not, for it is founded upon a rock.”
When Oklahoma City MAPS began in 1993, Bricktown was in its infancy with just a couple of restaurants. Rising from the ashes of the bombing, Oklahoma City has become a world-class city thanks to the vision of the men who developed the MAPS program that is ongoing to this day.
So many lives were cut short that day in a senseless act of violence. We remember and honor all who perished that day, all who survived and the countless first responders who worked to save lives and recover the victims.
And we will never forget.
