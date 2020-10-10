The world’s first ice staking started in southern Finland 4,000 years ago, but Enid will get its first ice rink Nov. 20.
We love that an ice skating rink will be added to downtown Enid this holiday season.
It will be located in the Stride Bank Center’s parking lot, 400 S. Independence, near the new Under Her Wing was the Universe sculpture, from that date through Jan. 3, 2021. The rink is being made available due to Jiffy Trip, Williams Media Group and other sponsors.
Oklahoma City-based Express Ice has been contracted to install the 75-by-45-foot rink, said Natalie Beurlot, Main Street Enid’s executive director. Express Ice has other ice rinks in Edmond, Chickasha, Bartlesville, Stillwater and Broken Arrow.
Beurlot has been working on this for almost a year. She anticipates the attraction drawing visitors from around the region and bringing more traffic to Enid’s downtown restaurants and retailers during the holiday season.
Officials hope an estimated 15,000 visitors will visit the downtown ice rink.
Admission to the ice skating rink will be $12 per person, which includes skates, with group rates at $10 each for 10 to 30 skaters and $8 each for groups of more than 31. Special pricing will be available for groups of 100 or more skaters, and season passes of $60 per person will be available. There also will be discounts for a family of four or more at all Jiffy Trip locations.
Party packages will be available with options that include food and drinks and indoor/outdoor party spaces. Those interested can contact Cory Meschede at cory.meschede@spectraXP.com or at (580) 616-7381.
Season passes, groups and party packages are being booked now at https://www.stridebankcenter.com. Individual tickets go on sale starting Nov. 2 and will be available for walk-up purchase.
Hours will be 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Special hours will be noon to 9 p.m. Nov. 23-26, Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 26-30; noon to 11 p.m. Nov. 27, the date of Lights Up the Plains; noon to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; and noon to 1 a.m. New Year’s Eve. The rink will be closed on Christmas Day.
Until then, this gives Enidites and visitors something to do during the holidays at a proper social distance. Kudos to this innovative partnership, which brings something new to the area.
This creative development deserves special recognition at a time when many of us are hunkering down. Taking a deliberate approach to this, the downtown ice rink should draw people to downtown and improve our quality of life.
