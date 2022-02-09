It appears that the scooter experiment in Enid this past spring and summer was a hit.
The city of Enid contracted with Bird Scooters last year. A local manager was hired to care for the fleet. By all appearances, things went smoothly for the most part, and City Manager Jerald Gilbert seems eager for the scooters to make their return.
However, the future of scooters is up in the air for now. The Bird Scooters manager, Tyler Koehn, stepped down, and so far, Bird has indicated they don’t have any updates on the status of the Bird scooters at this time.
In the meantime, Koehn has told the Enid News & Eagle he is hoping to launch a new scooter program with lower rates as a locally owned business. He indicated his agreement with Bird did not allow him to contact the city directly when he stepped down from the position.
We’re glad to see continued interest in bringing scooters back to Enid. We don’t miss them in January or February, but in another month or two, we hope to see the service again offered in Enid. We support the city pursuing whatever option is best and most efficient.
Scooters have been popular, and the problems were far less than originally anticipated. Scooters are another nice plus for Enid in the quality-of-life area.
