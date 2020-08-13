Isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone. But, residents in nursing homes and other care facilities have had it worse than most.
The isolation has left them cut off from loved ones, and that could be affecting their mental well-being.
A report published in July by National Institutes of Health raised concerns about the negative effects on seniors, especially those suffering dementia, of feeling cut-off or lonely during the pandemic. These effects are most-pronounced among people living in long-term care facilities, where the population experiences severe loneliness at twice the rate of the general population, according to the NIH.
Negative consequences of severe loneliness, for any segment of the population, include increased risk of depression, alcoholism, suicidal thoughts, aggressive behaviors, anxiety and impulsivity, according to the NIH report.
Local nursing home officials have seen this first-hand.
“There certainly is an emotional toll that occurs for our residents because of being isolated from loved ones,” said Scott Bushong, director of health services at Golden Oaks Village.
Family visits through windows, virtual online visits and phone calls all are good, he said, “but that’s not the same as in-person contact, especially for our residents who were accustomed to leaving for church or dinner with their families, or to see their grandchildren.”
“We’re not naive to the fact that doesn’t replace human touch and the ability to see loved ones’ faces in person,” Bushong said of virtual and through-glass visits. “There’s certainly a disconnect there, and it creates an emotional trauma.”
Mike Weatherford, marketing coordinator for Greenbrier Village, said staff there also have had to be creative to come up with opportunities for residents to interact with their loved ones.
Phone calls, video visits and designated areas for window visits — decorated weekly by the staff in themes like fiesta, luau, circus and baseball — give residents a chance to talk to and see their families.
“If you were in lockdown, and you couldn’t see your family in your room, or touch them or hug and see them, and not through a window, it is a very sad time and a very lonely time,” Weatherford said.
We all can help this situation, even in small ways.
Donations of masks and hand sanitizer are welcome and needed. But a more personal touch may be even more mentally encouraging.
Cards and notes, words of encouragement, pictures drawn by kids and donations of puzzle books are all something everyone can do.
We need to remember residents in nursing homes and let them know we are thinking of them.
