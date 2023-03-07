In a News & Eagle story in late February regarding the work — or the lack thereof — in finishing the repairs on the dam at Roman Nose State Park, officials said patrons need to be patient.
But, patience is wearing thin for those who love to fish and boat on Lake Watonga, and those who depend on the economic impact of the lake. The lake has basically been drained for more than two years, and the project still is likely not to be finished until two more years.
Chas Patterson, northwest region fisheries supervisor for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, said a new engineer needs to be hired in order to get repairs back on track for the $2.2 million project and the hope is that one is found any day now.
The lake was drained in April 2021 due to rusting and deteriorating pipes in the dam separating lakes Watonga and Boecher failing about five years prior. Water started leaking through the pipes, washing out the back side of the dam. The problem kept getting worse due to the continuous water flow, and the water needed to be drained from Lake Watonga to prevent the total loss of the dam and to initiate repairs. Fish were removed in April 2021 and relocated to other lakes.
In August 2021, work was halted on the dam reconstruction due to an unexpected issue of subsurface water along the bottom of the dam that was found when the contractor was cleaning the back of the dam.
While we know patrons are exasperated, we do understand that when an asset such as the dam is left unattended for such a long time, unexpected issues come up. And officials say they are trying to do their due diligence in making sure the repairs are done correctly, and that the dam will last for at least another 50 years.
The lesson here is that the dam was in such bad shape because it was neglected. It was another issue facing our state parks where infrastructure and other assets did not receive attention for too long.
Lawmakers and other stakeholders must take heed. Our state parks are important tourism assets that must receive the attention and funding they need to stay relevant and updated.
Roman Nose State Park may not be located in a large population base, but it is a regional asset that needs to be valued by lawmakers. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell told Enid business leaders recently that Oklahoma state parks are highly attractive tourism assets and are receiving more visitors than ever.
Thankfully, Roman Nose still has some wonderful trails and natural springs to explore. Roman Nose State Park also boasts a renovated lodge, Lake Boecher, a historic swimming pool, historic structures, miniature golf, a General Store, fishing, horseback trails, RV hook-ups and bathroom facilities.
We need to get Lake Watonga back up and running as soon as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.