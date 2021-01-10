THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to the accomplishments and memory of Frank “Watermelon” Campbell.
The founder of Enid’s Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, died last week at age 99, nearly four months before his 100th birthday.
While we mourn his loss we also celebrate his life.
Watermelon was a colorful man and one who wasn’t afraid to talk about our city and how good it is.
The Railroad Museum of Oklahoma was Watermelon’s baby, and it drew visitors from around the world. They were able to see a slice of Americana at the museum and get a good dose of Watermelon’s welcoming spirit.
We as a community are better for Frank “Watermelon” Campbell having lived among us. The man may be gone, but his legacy will live on.
THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to Jeff Funk, who last week was named to fill the vacant Ward 6 seat on Enid City Commission.
Funk, who recently retired as Enid News & Eagle publisher, will fill out the remaining five months of an unexpired term on the commission. The Ward 6 seat came open when David Mason resigned after he moved out of the ward.
Funk brings a wealth of knowledge to the seat and will serve the city well.
THUMBS UP
We also want to thank the other seven applicants who sought the seat. Tammy Berry, William Grohler, Brian Hacker, Scott Orr, Ryan Redd, Michael Shuck and Taylor Venus also applied. We like the fact so many people wanted to serve. It’s always good to see that.
Three of the applicants — Orr, Redd and Shuck — also will be on the ballot Feb. 9 to seek a four-year term as Ward 6 commissioner.
When the 58th Oklahoma Legislature convenes Feb. 1, some area lawmakers will be in leadership posts.
District 38 Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, will be a deputy floor leader, and District 41 Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont, will be secretary of the House Republican Caucus.
In addition to those positions, Pfeiffer will serve as vice chair of the National Resources and Regulatory Services Subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee, while Crosswhite Hader will be vice chair of the Administrative Rules Committee.
District 40 Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, will be chair of the Health Services and Long-Term Care Committee, and District 58 Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, will chair the National Resources and Regulatory Services Subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee.
District 59 Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene, will be vice chair of the Utilities Committee.
Congratulations for these appointments.
