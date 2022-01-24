A water resource expert had a telling statement last week when he made a presentation to the Enid Regional Development Authority quarterly luncheon.
He pointed how droughts haven’t had a large impact on Enid in recent years, and that residents tend to get complacent in paying for infrastructure they haven’t really needed in their lifetime.
“I believe this is part of the problem in planning for water,” said Duane Smith, leader of the Northwest Oklahoma Water Action Plan. “We hear about it, we haven’t lived it. We have gotten complacent about water. It is our future, and the entire future of Enid depends upon our ability to get a reliable water supply.”
Yes, we’ve seen droughts in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma. But, as he pointed out, the last life-changing drought was in the 1950s, and after that one, the last concerning drought was 2010-15. That drought was followed by above-average rainfall.
He also pointed out that indicators show that the state can expect less warning going into future droughts. There is major concern about drier- and hotter-than-normal conditions we experienced toward the end of 2021 and into 2022. By March, our area is expected to receive 180 days of rainfall below a quarter of an inch.
That’s why the Kaw Lake project is so important. City officials began planning for the city’s future water needs even before that drought between 2010-15. Even then, while residents were inconvenienced with some water rationing taking place, it didn’t really seem to be life-changing for Enid residents.
However, Enid can’t take that chance that the next droughts won’t be life-changing, as we look at what’s happening now with 88% of the state in drought and 40% again in exceptional drought.
We’ve certainly been blessed in that, for the most part, we’ve been able to take water for granted. But, we can’t do that anymore. For the city to sustain the industry and services we have — and to continue to thrive — we have to have a reliable water supply.
The Kaw Lake project is a necessity for our city. Yes, it is a massive, expensive project — the largest in Enid’s history. While it has been controversial and has invited some legal disputes, it’s the best way to be prepared for the long-term water needs for our city.
