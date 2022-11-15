It’s the holiday season, and while many wait until Jan. 1 to make resolutions to do better or make improvements for their health, if you want to quit smoking, now is the time to do it.
Smokers in Garfield County and across Oklahoma are encouraged to quit tobacco for a day, or a lifetime, during Great American Smokeout on Thursday, Nov. 17.
The event symbolizes a new beginning for many tobacco users since the 1970s, and this year includes a limited-time offer providing added incentive to Oklahomans thinking about quitting tobacco.
Oklahomans who sign up for the TSET Helpline’s All Access plan get eight weeks of free patches, gum or lozenges, plus five Quit Coach calls if they register by Nov. 30.
Anyone who’s tried to quit smoking will tell you it’s not easy. It sometimes takes a great deal of support from others to increase the chances of success. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline provides free resources and support to all Oklahomans who want to quit tobacco and take control of their health.”
The Helpline encourages Oklahomans to start small and finish big during the Great American Smokeout by acknowledging successes and tackling tobacco cravings head-on. The Helpline offers tips for beating cravings and getting ahead of stressors at OKhelpline.com.
In addition to tips and resources online, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline provides free services, including text and email support and free patches, gum or lozenges. Additionally, Quit Coaches are available 24/7 to assist in creating a customized quit plan.
There is no one-size-fits-all solution to quitting tobacco. However, the Helpline’s evaluation results show that those who work with a Quit Coach and use the full range of services available have the best chance of quitting.
Call (800) QUIT NOW ([800] 784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore all the free services and resources available.
