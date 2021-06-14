Enid, Garfield County and Northwest Oklahoma are fortunate to have so many residents who are engaged in what is going on in the community and passionate about seeing their community and state thrive.
As COVID-19 restrictions continue to subside, we expect to see more people getting out to city commission meetings or attending Town Hall forums sponsored by state and federal lawmakers. City, state and national leaders need to hear from their constituents. People living in a community have many ideas and thoughts about issues that are important to every-day qualify of life.
One way for residents to make their voices heard is through writing letters to the editor. Writing a well-constructed letter to the editor is a great way to reach thousands of people and remain publicly engaged.
The Enid News & Eagle reaches more than 35,000 people daily through its print and digital products. We appreciate receiving well thought-out and constructive letters to the editor regarding local, state and national issues.
The News & Eagle accepts letters to the editor written by local and area residents. We accept letters that are about 300 words or less, and they must be signed and include a phone number for verification purposes.
The best letters to the editor are in response to articles or editorials that have appeared in the News & Eagle, as well as topics of interest to local readers. Our readers appreciate letters that are relevant to what is currently going on in the community, state, nation or world. Letters to the editor can be opinion, but they must be accurate and factual. Letters also must refrain from personal attacks on individuals, organizations or businesses. It’s OK to be critical of government bodies, lawmakers or public figures; however, those criticisms should be formed as providing feedback or input. If the writer is pointing out a problem or concern, it’s also a good idea to offer a solution or call to action.
The Enid News & Eagle does not edit letters to the editor. If the editors believe a letter submission needs to be changed for accuracy or length, we will contact the writer and request the change.
The News & Eagle offers a Letters to the Editor submission form on enidnews .com that will help a writer with all the required information to submit a letter to the editor, including a word count box. That site can be found at www.enidnews.com/site/forms/online_ser vices/letter/.
Letters may also be submitted to Publisher Cindy Allen at callen@enid news.com or enidnews@enidnews.com or by mail to Letters to the Editor, c/o Enid News & Eagle, PO Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.