It appears State Superintendent of Education Ryan Walters is creating the kind of toxic workplace environment that went out of style decades ago, and in the private sector, likely would result in disciplinary action.
Walters continues to be antagonistic toward the very people he, as state superintendent, is supposed to support and encourage — the staff at the State Department of Education, teachers and other education stakeholders.
The latest in this toxicity was a “final warning” email he had his spokesman send out discouraging employees from “leaking” internal information to the media. Walters — and his spokesman Matt Langston — apparently forget they work for a state agency in which transparency is not only necessary, but mandated.
Of course, the email was leaked, and Langston indicated that the email was a “trap” so they could ferret out those who have disagreements with “Superintendent Walters’ beliefs to fight the liberal woke culture seeping into our schools, liberal indoctrination in the classrooms, and pushing pornography in schools,” according to KFOR.
Who are these people and what are they doing running the state’s education department?
KFOR interviewed Oklahoma City employment attorney, Mark Hammons, who said this is a clear violation of the Open Records Act, the Oklahoma Whistleblower Act and the First Amendment.
“Apart from being unlawful. One of the fundamental principles of a democratic government is transparency, that people know what you’re doing, they know why you’re doing it. Government isn’t supposed to operate in secret,” Hammons said. “The guy hasn’t read even Oklahoma statutes on that. I think what he’s doing is opening himself up to a lawsuit. That’s honestly crazy. That’s bad government.”
Bad government, indeed, and these actions continue to antagonize Oklahoma lawmakers, including a large contingent of Republican lawmakers.
The superintendent is not above the law, and his actions could result in legal actions against him and the state department, and possibly action from the state’s attorney general.
