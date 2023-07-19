State Superintendent Ryan Walters delivered what appears to be good news for Oklahoma schools. He announced that the State Department of Education has received more than $224 million in Title I, Part A grant funding for upcoming school year.
This announcement came after many lawmakers and others — including former Education Department staff — expressed concern that grants weren’t being applied for in a timely manner. The issue was brought up with Walters and his administration several times, and he was very hostile about the questions and continued his aggressive rhetoric about the lawmakers’ questioning, teacher unions and the media who have been pursuing trying to get information out of the department.
So, it’s great that he finally issued a press release and information about the grant funding achievement. Congratulations to him.
However, the manner in which Walters and his chief of staff, Matt Langston, continue to engage with those they serve — which includes lawmakers and the media — continues to be hostile and antagonistic.
Too many times the Education Department responded to questions from the media or lawmakers with ugly, harsh and argumentative responses when questioned about the policies of the department. In fact, in the email to the media about the grant funding, Langston continued with the hostile comments saying:
“Many woke and liberal elected officeholders, teachers’ unions offended that their indoctrination is being thwarted, and left-wing journalists trying to be social warrior influencers have been responsible for creating a culture in Oklahoma City of pushing a Marxist narrative, so our expectation is low that the information will be accurately relayed.”
This, quite frankly, is unacceptable from any public servant — which Walters and Langston are. They work for the people of Oklahoma. They represent those who disagree with them politically, just as they represent those who agree with them politically.
This is where too many public officials — taking a cue from former President Donald Trump — have gone off the rails in how they engage with those asking legitimate and fair questions about their policies and activities. It does not generate respect, nor does it evolve our state in any positive way.
Attitude reflects leadership. In the case of Walters, the arrogance and disdain is palatable and a continued cause for concern.
There’s nothing wrong with pushing back against questioning in a respectful way. Skilled politicians and lawmakers have done this throughout history without creating a hostile environment, and it makes for better debate and better policy making. Many have done it through humor, and it strikes a much better chord than hostility.
Walters can take a victory lap regarding the grants. However, many questions remain over his involvement in the alleged misappropriation of federal pandemic funds. The attorney general is looking into it, and more questions will come Walters’ way.
Walters can be engaging and informative without the insulting rhetoric. We saw this when he spoke to Enid Rotary Club a few weeks back. A little attitude adjustment would be a welcome change, and it might benefit his administration more in the long run.
