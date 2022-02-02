Public schools are the heart of our communities, particularly rural and smaller towns. Much of a community’s identity is tied up in public schools, through academics, athletics, extra-curricular activities, etc.
And even in larger metro areas or communities that have more than one public school, each of those schools provides a community to parents, children and extended families who either attend the school or support the school in some way.
So, why are some Oklahoma legislators so focused on diminishing public schools rather than focusing on providing resources and implementing policies that will make public schools the best they can be?
The Oklahoma Empowerment Act is another school choice measure that would give students an $8,000 voucher to offset the costs of a private school education. Proponents of so-called school choice say taxpayers should have the freedom to choose where to send their children to school, and that choice shouldn’t only be available to families with financial means.
That sounds great. Yes, we all want our children to receive the best education possible. We want all schools to have good academics, great teachers, extra-curricular programs and enhanced learning opportunities.
Unfortunately, proposals like the Oklahoma Empowerment Act would work the opposite way and take much-needed funding (and resources) away from public schools. It will diminish the quality of education for many students in our state.
Several pieces of legislation passed in the state have made it possible for parents and families to have more choice of where to send their children to school. The open transfer law that just went into effect is one example. Magnet schools are another example.
Choice doesn’t have to mean privatization. What our public schools need are resources that provide a wide variety of academic choices, foreign language classes, arts and humanities classes, advanced placement, special education classes — the list goes on and on.
Diminishing funding to public schools in the name of choice is short-sighted and doesn’t enhance the overall educational quality of our state.
Public schools choose all children, no matter their ethnicity, religion, race, sexual orientation or physical abilities. We need legislators to choose all children as well, by focusing their efforts on making public education the best it can be throughout the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.