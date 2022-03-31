Voters in several communities in our area have some elections coming up soon, and early voting for those elections starts today.
Election Day is Tuesday, April 5, for school board elections and school bond issues for Chisholm, Timberlake, Ringwood, Waukomis, Garber, Waynoka, Hennessey, Cimarron, Billings, Dover, Cherokee, Okeene, Kingfisher and Sharon-Mutual.
City commission elections are set for Woodward and Kingfisher.
We encourage all eligible voters to make their voices heard in these elections, and being able to vote early is one way to get the duty out of the way and make sure your vote is counted.
School board races have become increasingly important following the pandemic and other hot-button issues facing our schools.
We encourage special attention by Kingfisher residents to the Kingfisher School Board election between challenger Mitch Massey and incumbent Dana Golbek. Kingfisher’s football program is facing some serious allegations, a lawsuit and an OSBI investigation. These allegations include physical and sexual assault as well as emotional harassment of players.
The selection of the next school board member in Kingfisher is of utmost importance as the school district and community come to terms with these allegations and their aftermath.
Chisholm has a school board runoff between incumbent Drew Ewbank, an Enid attorney, and challenger Mike Long, an Enid Fire Department lieutenant.
School bond issues are being decided in Cimarron, Ringwood, Waynoka and Burlington. These bonds will provide transportation, equipment and building upgrades.
These bond issues are important to the future of these Northwest Oklahoma schools. These projects are highly visible, and the public can see where the money is being spent.
Local government is the closest government to all of us. Helping make these decisions provides the best opportunity for us to have a say in how our schools and communities are run.
If you are eligible to vote in any of these elections, please accept your civic responsibility and do so.
