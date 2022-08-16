The Enid News & Eagle on Sunday presented a comprehensive news story regarding the need for expansion and enhancement at the Garfield County Detention Center. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Garfield County voters have an opportunity to have their say on whether to approve or not approve a .30% sales tax to expand the jail and provide more operating funds for the jail.
Jail administrator Ben Crooks has laid out convincing evidence that the jail expansion need is there. For more than 10 years in a row, the county detention center has been overcrowded. The jail was built only for maximum security detention, instead of being more multi-faceted in providing dormitory and more minimum security options – something that we don’t recall was ever considered back in 2002 when the construction of the new jail was proposed.
Voters, however, have several things to consider when they go to the polls:
• The detention center needs are real and the solution is pretty straightforward from a corrections perspective. Total jail capacity and medium and minimum security provisions must be addressed, as must areas for more space to provide medical, administration, visitation, etc. activities.
• Funding the jail and future operations through a sales tax has brought some valid concerns from other stakeholders about the sales tax rates for Enid versus other similar-size cities. The addition of the tax would push Enid in particular higher than almost all of its peer communities. While consumers may not think about sales tax rates when shopping, retail establishments looking at their own expansions in communities do pay attention to the sales tax rates.
• What happens when other quality-of-life issues need funding through the sale tax mechanism? An existing 0.25% sales tax for jail operations already extends through 2033 and the additional new 0.30% sales tax would continue through 2043.
• The jail sales tax proposal is somewhat unique in that it will also fund operations, which are typically funded through county operations. If the proposal passes, the county will have an estimated extra $1.2 million annually freed up for other county operations. Commissioners have not said how they would spend that extra money. We think they should.
• The county has proposed using about $2.7 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal money toward the jail. The jail administrator made a justification to the state auditor to allocate that $2.7 million; however, could more have been allocated? The county is receiving $11 million-$12 million in ARPA funds. How will the county use those extra ARPA funds?
We appreciate the professionalism and expertise of Crooks, who has created a very good plan to increase the jail’s capacity. This is a serious issue that deserves the attention of all eligible Garfield County voters.
Having the election on a runoff primary date may mean fewer voters go to the polls. We encourage voters not to stay at home. This decision impacts everyone in Garfield County.
Every eligible voter in Garfield County should vote on Aug. 23 on this issue, regardless of party affiliation.
