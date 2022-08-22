If you haven’t already taken advantage of absentee or early voting in the runoff primary, now it’s time to head to the polls to cast your ballots for nominees for important positions as well as voters in Garfield County having a county jail sales tax proposition.
We would like to remind you that polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your regular voting location, although if you are in line and don’t get a ballot until after 7, you still will be allowed to vote.
There are runoff primaries today for both political parties. The Republicans have runoff primaries for U.S. Senate unexpired term, state superintendent of public instruction, state treasurer, labor commissioner and corporation commissioner.
Democrats and independents will be voting for their nominee for the other U.S. Senate seat.
All Garfield County voters from all political parties, as well as independent voters, will be voting on the jail sales tax proposition.
While runoff primaries generally have low voter turnout, we urge voters not to let this voting opportunity pass by. The general election mid-terms in 2022 will set up the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
All elections have consequences. So, taking the time to be informed and select the most qualified nominees for each party is an important step in fielding the best candidates to deal with the many state issues we face.
