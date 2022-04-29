Last week, the Enid News & Eagle wrapped up its annual progress sections that focus on a number of topics, including economic development, health and wellness, faith, community service, agriculture and energy, military impact and things to do in our area.
As a staff, we are always thankful when we complete this three-month project each year. However, we are also impressed with the many things going on in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma that make our area a great place to live, work and play. While there are always ways our community can improve on, each year we are able to provide valuable updates on community members, businesses and organizations that are working hard on behalf of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma residents.
This past Sunday highlighted several community service organizations and the volunteers who give their time to these organizations. These organizations often depend on volunteers who create an atmosphere of service to others. This latest section was full of great examples.
The Retired Services Volunteer Program (RSVP) is helping our seniors have a good quality of life through food and activity programs. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) work to ensure the best decisions possible are made for children in court cases involving abuse or neglect.
YWCA Enid volunteers give of their time to help the organization in its mission to support victims of domestic violence and abuse. AMBUCS organizations in Enid work to provide services to children and adults with mobility challenges. Booker T. Washington Center is a place where volunteers mentors local children.
These are just a few examples of local organizations that, with the help of volunteers, are making a huge difference in our community.
Anyone can be a volunteer. Everyone has something to offer, whether it’s reading to children or helping an elderly neighbor do yard work or clean up. It could be volunteering to drive meals to seniors. It could be offering mentorship to a young person. It could be ringing bells at Christmas for Salvation Army. Every effort is helpful and appreciated.
Thanks to all who are stepping up in the community to be of service to others. You are making an impact, and you are making Enid and Northwest Oklahoma a better place to live.
