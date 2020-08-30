THUMBS DOWN
Thumbs down to the coronavirus causing the cancellation of another popular local event.
The Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce made the tough call to cancel the Cherokee Strip Days Celebration, which was scheduled for Sept. 11-12.
We will miss it, but it was the right decision. Parade entries were substantially down due to the ongoing pandemic.
“We hated to do it and we certainly didn’t take the decision lightly,” chamber President Jon Blankenship. “We felt like we needed at least half the number of last year’s parade entries to move forward and have a successful event this year. We didn’t reach that threshold.”
Fortunately, all Cherokee Strip event sponsorships will be refunded. Booth fee and parade entry fee checks will not be deposited. Those who paid cash for parade entries may come by the chamber office, 210 Kenwood, and receive a refund. Refund checks for parade entries also can be mailed upon request.
We’re already looking forward to the 2021 Cherokee Strip Days Celebration.
THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to Carrie Sanders for being named new executive director of Cherokee Strip Community Foundation.
Sanders comes to CSCF from YWCA Enid, where she served as executive director for the past year. Prior to joining YWCA, she served as executive director at Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma for seven years.
“I enjoy nonprofit work and moving over to the Community Foundation means I’ll be able to help many different nonprofits and missions,” Sanders said. “I love everything about the Community Foundation. Being on the nonprofit side for so many years, I saw firsthand how funds at the CSCF play a role in the financial sustainability by creating an ongoing revenue stream for years to come. I’m happy to collaborate with donors to leave a legacy in our community.”
Cherokee Strip Community Foundation helps donors get the most from their giving and connects them with community needs. CSCF has managed charitable funds for families, companies and nonprofit organizations since 2000. CSRHF’s founding Executive Director Mary Stallings is retiring in September.
Sanders will begin her new position Sept. 16.
THUMBS UP
More thumbs up to April Danahy for receiving the 2020 Dick Lambertz Memorial Award for her work with the United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma.
Danahy was lauded for her years of work with United Way and numerous other charitable endeavors in Enid, and for her leadership and determination.
Danahy said she was humbled and grateful to receive the award, named in honor of the late Dick Lambertz, also known as “Mr. United Way.”
Kyle Williams, chair, along with his family, of the 2020-21 United Way fundraising campaign, announced during the recent annual meeting and awards ceremony at Stride Bank Center the goal for this year’s campaign has been increased to $800,000, with a “stretch goal” they’re hoping to reach of $888,000.
This has been a tough year with more need than ever. Thanks to the UW for being ready to step in and help out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.