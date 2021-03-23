With the spring break season now coming to an end, health officials in Oklahoma are keeping a close eye on the state’s COVID-19 cases in case of a possible surge.
The seven-day average of new COVID cases has continued to decline over the last few weeks, and health officials are encouraged. However, they don’t know if those declines will hold following the typical two-week spring break period.
OU’s Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said it still is unclear whether the variant strains will start infecting people and what level of immunity people who have had COVID before will have against these new strains.
Of course, the hope is that vaccinations will help prevent such a spread, and thankfully, Oklahoma and Garfield County continue to do a pretty good job of rolling those vaccines out.
We are all clinging to the hope that the vaccination rollout will continue to contribute to the decline in COVID cases in our state.
Enid has rescinded its mask mandate, and people seem to be more willing to gather, socialize and be mask-free. As tired as we all are of masks and social distancing, we all still have individual responsibility to prevent the spread.
We can still wear a mask indoors in public places, even though there is no mandate in Enid. We encourage everyone to kindly follow any individual business’ mask requirements.
We can get the vaccination as soon as possible. Even if you and your primary circle of family and friends have completed the vaccinations, it’s still probably a good idea to stay out of other people’s personal bubbles.
The next two weeks, as well as the weeks after Easter, should be an indication of how well under control COVID is. We still must remain vigilant.
