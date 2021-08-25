Northwest Oklahomans are always proud to support our veterans.
From celebrating veterans and their military service with Veterans Day activities, to support of all the airmen at Vance Air Force Base to showing the ultimate respect for our veterans during Memorial Day Weekend activities, the people of this region step up any way they are asked to help a veteran.
So, it’s no surprise that a local group was formed to install flagpoles at the homes of local veterans through the Flagpoles Honoring Our Veterans organization this past weekend.
Too many times, we take the service of our veterans and their families for granted. This local group is finding another way to say “thank you” by starting a Flagpoles Honoring Our Veterans chapter here in Enid. The North West Chapter started in March, said Cale Grauberger, chapter president. Since then, they’ve installed 15 flag poles.
Our military veterans revere the American flag, so this is a great way to thank them and to commemorate their service. During his third installation Saturday, Glenn Watt, a volunteer from Oklahoma City, said he always enjoys seeing the veterans’ faces when they raise the flag.
“It’s really prideful, and I’ve had a great time every time I’ve done it,” he said. “I think it’s a great service what these guys do.”
Grauberger said “no veteran will be forgotten” and that “no place is too far” for the chapter to go install flagpoles for veterans.
The local group will provide flagpoles across Northwest Oklahoma all the way out to the panhandle. They just need nominations of veterans. To nominate a veteran, email the chapter at flagpolevets@gmail.com.
