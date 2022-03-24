The Enid News & Eagle’s special “On the Path Forward” section last Sunday showed just a glimpse of the important impact our military affiliations, particularly Vance Air Force Base, have in our community.
One special partnership is the cooperation between Enid Woodring Regional Airport and the base.
Woodring is used extensively by the Air Force for a number of projects, and it is able to provide that support through collaborative efforts of the city of Enid and our congressional delegation.
Here in Enid, we get used to hearing that the relationship between the base and the city is special, but the cooperation between Vance and Woodring demonstrates just how special that relationship is.
In fact, the current 71st Flying Training wing commander says Enid defines “the right way to do city and federal cooperation.”
Having the relationship with Woodring allows Vance to operate seven days a week. Pilots are able to train at Woodring on weekends. About 50% to 60% of the operations at the airport are military-related.
Woodring basically provides a fourth runway for Vance training, particularly touch-and-go landings for T-6 aircraft. Woodring has large hangars that can provide extra shelter to help Vance with weather evacuations.
The $27 million terminal building at Woodring also is utilized by Vance with planning and conference rooms.
Woodring also is a big part of Vance’s five-year strategic plan, with an eye toward more runway and terminal improvements that could benefit Vance as well as the general public.
All of these successes are highly dependent on a cooperative relationship between the base, city of Enid officials and our federal delegation. That’s why it’s important to elect officials — both in the city and Oklahoma’s representatives on the federal level — who understand the military mission and Enid’s special place in America’s strong military system.
