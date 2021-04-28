Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.