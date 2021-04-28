The state of Oklahoma — and Garfield County — have done a very good job of getting people vaccinated against COVID-19. We’re seeing COVID cases come down dramatically because of it. And, the surges we’ve had following major events like spring break and Easter were much smaller than holiday surges prior to vaccinations being available.
So, it’s not difficult to conclude that vaccinations are helping immensely in getting our world back to normal. Yet, as has happened across the nation, vaccine rates are slowing and beginning to stall. Vaccine doses are going unused, and states are turning vaccine doses away due to declining demand.
In Oklahoma, 38% of Oklahomans have had one dose and 26% have had both doses, and while that is a great start, it is not enough to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity takes hold when so much of the population has developed a resistance to a virus that it can’t find hosts, so it stops circulating at great speed.
The easiest way to get there is for people to get vaccinated. Now is the time for a massive education campaign, which we are starting to see. Yet, it’s also going to take boots on the ground, so to speak, to reach folks who haven’t had access to vaccinations, or who are wary of the vaccine.
Mobile vaccine clinics are definitely part of the equation, and they have been ramping up in Garfield County. To be most successful, these clinics will need to reach all communities and be available at unconventional times, including late evenings.
Other good places for comprehensive education efforts are church communities. People often look to their faith leaders for guidance on big decisions. Churches hold an important position of influence, and can be a source of education and resources to communities that are suspicious of the vaccine. Churches also would be great places for pop-up vaccination clinics.
Getting the vaccine is one of the most important decisions of our lifetime. There is a website, getvaccinean swers.org, that gives a simple message: Having questions is good; it’s normal to be cautious when something new comes along. Answers are available.
