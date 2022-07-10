Thumbs up
A pair of state agencies intend to help homebound individuals and their family caregivers get access to COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, which is good news for vulnerable Garfield County residents.
State Health Departments in District 2, which includes Garfield County, and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services have been partnering to increase access to the two vaccines for those unable to leave their houses, according to a DHS press release.
COVID has impacted our most health-compromised residents the most, so access to these vaccines life-saving. We’re thankful for this collaboration and urge those eligible to take advantage of it.
Thumbs upSeveral Autry Technology Center students brought home awards recently from the Skills USA 58th National Leadership and Skills conference in Atlanta.
Autry students receiving awards were Lilian Kaiser, Benjamin Buller, Ryan Robinson and Kymbri Kobs.
These local students were among 74 Oklahoma students who won 74 medals at the event. Oklahoma placed second in the nation for number of medals earned at the event.
Autry Technology Center is an outstanding example of Oklahoma’s superior CareerTech system. It’s good to see the hard work of students and the center rewarded.
Thumbs upChisholm High School has done it again.
The Enid school exceeded the state schoolwide average for ACT scores for 2020.
In Garfield County, only Chisholm High School’s school-wide average exceeded the 20.6 national average score of the college admissions exam, according to recent data reported by Oklahoma Watch.
In 2020, Oklahoma received a statewide composite score of 19.7, out of 36 maximum — an average of the composite scores of the high school seniors who took the ACT in the fall before graduating in 2021. The exam is used by Oklahoma high schools to satisfy federal academic testing requirements.
Chisholm’s 59 seniors who took the exam received a 22.56 average composite score — the highest in the county, according to Oklahoma Watch. The high school also reported average subject-area scores of 21.41 in English, 21.44 in math, 23.92 in reading and 23 in science.
Congratulations to the students and faculty at Chisholm High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.