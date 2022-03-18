Northwest Oklahoma and areas around Enid have suffered some grass fires this past week, and it’s time to remind folks that we’re in a drought and weather conditions have been mostly windy.
This is not the best time to try to do a controlled burn.
Saturday’s fire near Ames started as a controlled burn, but got out of hand due to windy weather. Officials haven’t determined a cause for some of the other fires around the area, but likely the causes are human error, such as throwing a cigarette butt out the window.
As Smokey Bear has repeatedly said, “Only you can prevent forest fires.” These aren’t forest fires, but the cause of these fires is directly in human control.
Enid and Northwest Oklahoma are experiencing extreme drought. Added to that has been the low humidity and windy conditions. If you’ve paid any attention to the weather, you’ve seen that our area has been under red flag warnings several times over the last few weeks.
These fires, while mostly in very rural areas, still can pose dangers to homes, barns and other buildings, as well as animals.
Please, stop and think before starting a fire or throwing a cigarette butt out the window. Even though we may get a little moisture over the next couple of days, it’s not enough to mitigate the extreme drought conditions we’re under.
Government officials should consider initiating a burn ban in our area for the immediate future.
In the meantime, keep an eye out for smoke or fire and call 911 if you see something burning. Let’s all do our part to keep these fires from occurring in our area.
