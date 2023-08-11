Back-to-school time is fun and exciting for students, parents and school staff. To keep it fun, it’s also important for everyone to recognize and react to some potential safety risks that can become more significant at this time of the year.
Whether you are a driver, pedestrian, bicyclist or bus rider, safety is important in Enid this coming week — and in the area currently — as students head off to school, some of them to new schools or other even new drivers.
Drivers, be aware of school zones. Special speed limits apply. But, even more important, young students often are getting into or out of cars, running toward friends or riding bicycles in those areas near schools. That includes school or close-to-school parking lots, too.
Avoid driving distractions, especially around school zones or areas where vehicles and pedestrians and bicycles may mix together. Keeping the cell phone out of sight is an obvious way to minimize distractions, but other attention-grabbers include noisy passengers, eating, looking in a mirror or adjusting heating/AC or radio controls. Remember, the consequences of even brief inattention could be devastating.
Understand and obey school bus signs. If a school bus is stopped with its red flashing lights and stop sign extended, drivers are legally obligated to stop and wait while children are loading or unloading. Yellow flashing lights on a school bus indicate it is preparing to stop. Remember, school bus signals must be observed in both lanes of traffic on a two-lane street or road. Around school arrival and dismissal times, drivers should be alert as they back out of a driveway or drive through a neighborhood, too.
Parents need to ensure students understand special rules that apply for school bus riders or students riding bicycles.
Finally, weather conditions bring additional safety concerns — especially if drivers hurry or have more limited vision.
Caution — an extra glance both directions for either drivers or pedestrians — is extra important as classes begin again this fall. Keep it fun. Be safe.
