Like many industries, it’s obvious the food business is disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.
As dining rooms in remain closed, we encourage people to continue to support Enid businesses through carryout, curbside and delivery options from local restaurants.
According to the Status of Enid Restaurants list updated daily by Visit Enid, the following restaurants are serving to-go orders: A Fuego Pizzeria (carryout), Barnstormers (delivery, curbside), Billy Sims BBQ (curbside), Blazes BBQ (drive-through, curbside), Boomerang Diner (both locations curbside), Brick Oven Pizzeria & Pub (pickup, delivery), Buffalo Wild Wings (takeout, delivery), Chick-fil-A (drive-through, curbside), Chili's (curbside), Costello’s Continental Cuisine (curbside), Dandy’s Donuts, Deli & Delights (drive-through), DaVinci’s Coffeehouse & Gelateria (Willow: curbside, walk-in, South Van Buren: drive-through, walk-in), El Patio Mexican Grill (curbside), Enid Brewing Co. (to-go growlers and food via walk-in, curbside, delivery), Farmhouse Fresh Coffee Shop & Deli (curbside pick-up, delivery), Finer Cuisine(curbside), Five80 Coffeehouse (drive-through, carryout), Five Guys (carryout, curbside), Flamingo Lounge (carryout), Godfather’s Pizza (carryout, delivery), JT's Restaurant (drive-through), Jade Garden(curbside, delivery), Jumbo Foods Deli (carryout), Katy’s Pantry (in-store, curbside), La Fiesta Mexican Cafe (curbside), Land Run Steakhouse (curbside, delivery), Lenox Drive In (open), Lot-A-Burger (drive-through, curbside, delivery), Mama Titas (drive-through), Mango Tree Café (curbside), Mazzio’s Pizza (carryout, delivery), McAlister’s Deli(curbside, drive-through, delivery), Napoli’s (curbside, delivery), Octavio’s Taqueria (curbside), On the Sidewalk Bar & Grill (curbside, delivery), Panevino Wine & Steak (curbside), Playa Azul (to-go, curbside, delivery), PR Golf & Grill (pickup), Rib Crib (curbside, delivery), Sandy’s Taco’s (walk-up), Schieber’s Donuts N Deli (to-go, drive-through), Schlotzsky's (drive-through, curbside, delivery), Settlers Brewing Co. (squealer and growler fills), Swadley’s BBQ (drive-through, curbside, delivery), Taco Bandito (both locations to-go orders, pick-up, curbside, delivery), The Pastry Nook Bakery & Bistro (curbside, delivery), The Shack (carryout, curbside, delivery). The Square Nutrition & Energy (curbside, delivery), Tokyo Sushi Hibachi Steak House (curbside delivery), Wee Too (carryout, curbside, delivery), Wings to Go (carryout, curbside, delivery) and Youngblood Grille (curbside).
You must contact these establishments either online or via telephone in advance before picking up your food. Call in advance to check on specific business hours and delivery area eligibility and cost.
Happy eating!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.