There seems to be some confusion about the plans that were made in 2020 to purchase the Great Plains Bank building, following comments made this past week during the Enid City Commission meeting.
In October 2020, the city agreed to purchase the downtown building for $250,000. The plan was for the building to be used for community purposes, and the city expected to lease a portion of the building facilities to the nonprofit Making a Difference, an after-school and summer youth program focused on middle school children.
At that time, the city conducted a building inspection and found maintenance issues to be fixed over the next several years. Those will include roofing, bathroom renovation for ADA compliance and friable asbestos throughout the pipe insulation, floor tiles and ceiling.
Yet on Tuesday, some commissioners began to question the purchase and the costs of updates. One commissioner new to the commission didn’t seem to know the history of the purchase, and he was concerned about the building being a “money-losing” proposition for the city. Another commissioner — who voted in 2020 on the purchase — seemed to think there wasn’t a plan for a long-term tenant.
Additionally, none of the stakeholders, such as United Way and the Making a Difference organization, were at the meeting to provide context or information. The project has taken longer than expected because the bank still occupies the building while its new building is being built. Any asbestos remediation and upgrades probably would take place after the bank vacates the building.
This issue needs to be brought back on the next city commission agenda with all stakeholders there to discuss the plans for the building. The intent of the purchase and plans for the building need to be clarified.
Some of the commissioner comments made at this past Tuesday’s meeting may have created unnecessary uncertainty for the Making a Difference organization, which has been waiting a year to get its program started in the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.