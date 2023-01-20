Thumbs up
Thumbs up to United Way of Northwest Oklahoma and everyone who donated to the agency.
United Way closed out its 2022-23 campaign by raising $957,477. The goal was $850,000.
A lot of hard work went into making the campaign a success. The campaign was headed by co-chairs Jed, Peter and Chad Dillingham.
United Way of Northwest Oklahoma partner agencies for 2023 are Booker T. Washington Community Center, Catholic Charities of the Archdioceses of OKC, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price Family YMCA, Human Service Alliance, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center, Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma, Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Enid and North Central Oklahoma, Salvation Army of Enid, YWCA of Enid and Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
Congratulations on this success. The money raised will help so many people.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, who is back where he belongs.
Last week, Lucas was named to the House Agriculture Committee.
Long a fixture on the panel, Lucas chaired the Agriculture Committee 2011-2015 and led the efforts to write the 2014 Farm Bill. He now will be part of the group writing the 2023 Farm Bill.
During the 118th Congress, he also will be chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee. And, he is the longest-serving Republican on the House Financial Services Committee.
Having Lucas, a farmer and rancher, on the Agriculture Committee makes perfect sense. He knowledge of agriculture should prove invaluable in crafting the new Farm Bill.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to the city of Enid securing $8 million in federal funding to aid in the rehabilitation of the Ames waterline and construction of the Kaw Lake water supply project.
The money will help pay for both projects, and a lot of credit goes to retired U.S. Sen. James Inhofe and U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas. The congressional appropriation was Enid's first in more than 20 years.
The 70-year-old Ames pipeline is at the end of its design life and in need of immediate attention. The Kaw Lake water supply project has been in the works for several years to shore up the city’s water supply.
Each project will receive $4 million.
We are glad to see this funding come through for two much-needed projects.
