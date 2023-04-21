{span class=”printtrim”}{span}Enid and Northwest Oklahoma have reason to be proud of their efforts to help the United Way raise a record $957,000 for the 2022-23 United Way annual fundraising campaign.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”printtrim”}{span}United Way of Northwest Oklahoma held its annual meeting and celebration Thursday, and they also honored campaign chairs Jed, Peter and Chad Dillingham who led this year’s campaign. The Dillingham family was further honored with the Dick Lambertz Award, named after the late community leader who embodied generosity and dedication to United Way.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”printtrim”}{span}This success sets the table for United Way of Northwest Oklahoma to eventually hit the $1 million mark in a future campaign. The campaign goal for 2023-24 is $900,000, and if the same holds true next year as it did this past year, the organization could hit that $1 million.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”printtrim”}{span}United Way of Northwest Oklahoma supports 14 local agencies that serve our area’s most vulnerable residents and provide much-needed services to improve the quality of life of our entire community.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”printtrim”}{span}Those agencies are Booker T. Washington Community Center, Catholic Charities of the Archdioceses of OKC, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price Family YMCA, Human Service Alliance, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center, Loaves & Fishes of Northwest OK, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Salvation Army of Enid, YWCA of Enid and Youth and Family Services.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”printtrim”}{span}These agencies address issues in our community, including housing and homelessness, food insecurity, domestic violence, emergency shelter and much more. They provide educational assistance, employment supports and other supports based on community needs.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”printtrim”}{span}Congratulations to United Way leaders and campaign organizers on such a successful campaign this year. And, thank you to the corporations, businesses and individuals who support these agencies with your United Way donations.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”printtrim”}{span}You truly are super heroes for many people in our community.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”printtrim”}{span} {/span}{/span}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.