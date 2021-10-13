October is now in full swing, and that means that United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma is heavy into this year’s annual campaign.
The United Way campaign typically lasts from September through the end of the year. This is Enid and Northwest Oklahoma’s primary fundraising campaign that provides funding to 15 local agencies that provide services across the area.
Our community is blessed with giving and generous people. Even in the pandemic last year — with an ambitious goal of $800,000 — Enid and Northwest Oklahoma came through for the agencies that provide valuable services and resources to our community.
This year’s goal is $750,000, and under the leadership of Dr. Barry Pollard and Roxanne Pollard, we expect that goal will be met again.
However, it can’t be met without you. The United Way brings together all aspects of our community, including business, government, education and social services, to meet the pressing demands our community faces.
Every gift counts. No gift is too small. That is what’s great about the United Way campaign.
Every person has the opportunity to give, even just a little bit, to help the community cause. The United Way makes it easy, and many local businesses also make it easy for their employees to donate by providing payroll deduction options.
The dollars you give stay in the community and are used in the most fiscally responsible and impactful way. Local volunteers oversee and work closely with the agencies to make sure they are providing the meaningful outcomes needed.
You also can donate by attending the annual United Way Chili Cook-Off, which is set for Friday, Oct. 29, at Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.
Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of the most impactful community fund-raising campaign in Enid.
Donate through your workplace. Donate through the United Way website at www.unitedwayenid.org or attend the chili cook-off.
Your gift makes it possible for organizations to address the challenges in our community that no one person can solve alone.
Join with United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma to find solutions and opportunities that will positively change lives and generations yet to come.
