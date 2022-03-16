We knew that when Sen. Jim Inhofe announced he was retiring there would be a lot of interest in his Senate seat. Several candidates already have come forward with announcements of their intention to run.
It’s no secret that Inhofe has been a solid advocate for Northwest Oklahoma and particularly Vance Air Force Base. He is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, the Environment and Public Works Committee and the Small Business Committee.
During his nearly three decades in the U.S. Senate, Inhofe has been a strong proponent of the military and for rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, and he has been a tireless advocate for Vance Air Force Base in Enid. For that matter, he has worked hard for all of Oklahoma’s military installations. Throughout the five Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) rounds from 1988 to 2005, our state did not see any of its military facilities close. In fact, we’ve seen growth.
So, Northwest Oklahomans need to watch carefully the candidates from both parties who are coming forward to run for the open seat and understand clearly how impactful the election of this seat will be for Enid.
Republicans who have announced so far include T.W. Shannon (the first Black Oklahoma speaker of the House), state Sen. Nathan Dahm (who switched from running for U.S. Sen. James Lankford’s seat), U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and Luke Holland, Inhofe’s former chief of staff.
On the Democratic side, former U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, who was unseated in 2020 by Republican Stephanie Bice, announced Tuesday she intends to run for the seat.
With a special election set for November during the general election, Oklahomans will be voting on both U.S. Senate seats, which is an unusual circumstance. However, Enid attorney Stephen Jones has filed a lawsuit against the state election board, claiming the special election for Inhofe’s seat is unconstitutional because it doesn’t meet true vacancy requirements. Arguments in that case will be heard in that case on March 23.
We encourage Northwest Oklahoma voters to be proactive in finding out as much as they can about all the candidates who eventually will appear on the ballot to fill both U.S. Senate seats. Pay special attention to what these candidates say and their platforms.
We need both our U.S. senators to have a full understanding of and support for agriculture, oil, gas and energy, and the military’s five bases, which are so vital to our state’s economy. Our state cannot afford to have any weaknesses along those areas in our federal representatives.
