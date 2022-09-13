U.S. Sen. James Lankford and others have sent a letter to the Secretary of Agriculture and the administrator for the Food and Nutrition Services program lamenting new Biden policies tying expanding Title IX definition of sex discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity to school lunch funding.
Despite the pros and cons of expanding the Title IX definition, the senator and others are concerned that school breakfast and lunch programs are being used as leverage to force school districts receiving these funds to embrace the expanded ideology on sex discrimination.
If this is what the Biden administration intends, Lankford and the other senators have a point, and the Biden administration is playing right into the hands of many GOP leaders and others who are building their political platforms on fighting “extreme liberal or ‘woke’ ideology.”
What happens with this type of federal funding is those who receive it have to follow certain guidelines. The concern is that the Biden administration is attempting to force every state and local entity to adopt its sexual orientation and gender identity agenda — or suffer financial consequences. In this instance, it could be that schools that don’t comply will see their federal dollars drop or disappear for the school breakfast and lunch programs.
While that may sound a little conspiratorial, it’s not without precedence. It happened in 1984 when the Federal Uniform Drinking Age Act set the minimum legal drinking age to 21. In order to receive federal highway funding, states had to comply.
It’s wholly inappropriate to place school children in the middle of this political ideology battle. If the federal government wants to expand the definition of sexual discrimination, then they need to confront that directly and make their case to the people for support. Using school lunch programs as a type of hostage to create that kind of change is just flat out wrong.
Moreover, it gives politicians, like Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Ryan Walters, more ammunition to claim that perhaps the state should forgo federal funding due to “liberal” federal government policies.
The Biden administration needs to immediately drop any kind of connection between school lunch funding and identity politics. Using school lunch programs and children as pawns in this effort is non-constructive and puts more damaging political pressures on schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.