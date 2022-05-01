Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Enid High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC color guard, which recently placed fourth in a national competition in Florida.
The Silver Talons — made up of seniors Joe Bamberg and Cooper Reinhardt, junior Max Benge and sophomore Emily Roach — competed against 30 other color guards across the country.
It was the first time Enid High’s team competed for a national championship, so to place fourth is a tremendous accomplishment.
Members of the Enid color guard put in a lot of work to reach this level of competition. All of Enid should be proud of these young people.
Thumbs up to the new Tyson Foods' Community Pantry.
Tyson and RSVP of Enid and North Central Oklahoma joined forces in April 2020 to help people in need during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, now they have a building that will help feed the hungry.
The metal building is located at RSVP’s Senior Center, 202 W. Walnut. A Tyson grant allowed for installation of a refrigerator and freezer unit.
After the initial distribution of 40,000 pounds of protein to agencies in 2020, agencies would go to Tyson’s facility on East Pine to pick up donated protein once a month. Since then, Tyson has donated approximately 180,000 pounds.
Now, the Community Pantry program has 83 partner agencies, including food banks, churches, homeless shelters and senior centers, across 15 Oklahoma counties — from Guymon to Kaw City and Alva to Oklahoma City — and has helped feed more than 25,000 families.
Anybody who would like to donate shelf-stable and frozen food items to the CPP can do so by taking them to the Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Monday and Thursday.
Agencies like nonprofits, civic organizations, churches and daycares can email enidrsvp@sbcglobal.net to be put on a list to receive emails regarding the monthly products from Tyson.
Thumbs up to another successful Hanor Red Dirt BBQ.
The 17th annual event attracted 25 teams to Enid. The local competition serves as a qualifying round for Kansas City Barbeque Society’s biggest competitions.
The barbecue competition and all the events associated with it have been popular for the entire run.
Other events included the United Way Bacon Bash, Steak Cookoff Association’s contest, OG&E Kids Q, a cornhole tournament, local music, a concert at Stride Bank Center, the Jackson Auto Car Bash and Enid Noon AMBUCS’ annual lunch.
We want to thank everyone involved for another good time.
